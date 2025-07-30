The Public Theater has announced complete casting for the New York premiere of The Other Americans by Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo (Freak) and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Jitney).

Following the play’s fall 2024 world premiere at Arena Stage in Washington, DC, The Other Americans will run September 11-October 12, with an official opening on September 25, in the Public’s Anspacher Theater.

Leguizamo plays Nelson Castro, a Colombian-American laundromat owner in Queens grappling with a failing business and buried secrets when his son Nick returns from a mental wellness facility after a traumatic incident.

In addition to Leguizamo, the cast includes Rosa Evangelina Arredondo (So Help Me Todd) as Norma, Sarah Nina Hayon (A Bright New Boise) as Veronica, Rebecca Jimenez (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) as Toni, Trey Santiago-Hudson (Shrinking) as Nick, Bradley James Tejeda (The Inheritance) as Eddie, and Luna Lauren Velez (Dexter) as Patti. Understudies are Kimberli Flores, Jaime José Hernández, and Juan Francisco Villa.

The production features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Kara Harmon, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Justin Ellington, hair and wig design by Anika Seitu, prop management by Natalie Carney, fight direction by Thomas Schall, choreography by Lorna Ventura, and dramaturgy by Jack Phillips Moore.