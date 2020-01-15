Rex Pickett's Sideways Will Hit the Stage as Show and Wine Tasting Experience

The stage play version of Rex Pickett's novel and film Sideways is coming to New York City, presented as an immersive off-Broadway experience at the Theater at St. Clement's. Performances run February 20-April 2.

Sideways The Experience will pair Pickett's theatrical adaptation of his novel with an immersive premium wine and gourmet food event before the show, curated and presented by leading online wine retailer Wine Access and celebrity caterer Mary Giuliani. The work follows an eventful trip to the wine country by Miles, a struggling writer and wine enthusiast, and his engaged friend Jack.

The company will be led by Brian Ray Norris as Miles and Gil Brady as Jack, alongside Kimberly Doreen Burns, Allison Briner Dardenne, Stephen Elrod, Jenny Latimer, Jenny Strassburg, and Oliver Wadsworth.

Dan Wackerman directs the production, which has scenic design by David Arsenault, costumes by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Jimmy Lawlor, and sound design by Quentin Chiappetta. It is presented by Alexander "Sandy" Marshall/Close Quarter Productions and the Peccadillo Theater Company.

Sideways was published in June 2004, with Alexander Payne's film adaptation, starring Paul Giamatti and Thomas Hayden Church, premiering later that year.