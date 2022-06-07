See Photos From Epiphany at Lincoln Center Theater

Brian Watkins's Epiphany is now in previews at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, ahead of an official opening night on June 23.

Jonathan Hadary, C.J. Wilson, Heather Burns, Marylouise Burke, and Omar Metwally appear in Epiphany at Lincoln Center Theater.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

This mysterious new play is described this way: "An uncanny evening. Snow falls softly. An eager host gathers old friends to try and resuscitate a forgotten tradition. But when the guest of honor is unusually late, the group becomes unmoored, craving answers. And there might not be enough wine, or goose, or time to fend off the long-neglected questions that now haunt their souls."

Carmen Zilles, C.J. Wilson, Colby Minifie, Marylouise Burke, Omar Metwally, and David Ryan Smith appear in Epiphany at Lincoln Center Theater.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

The cast features Francois Battiste, Marylouise Burke, Heather Burns, Jonathan Hadary, Omar Metwally, Colby Minifie, David Ryan Smith, C.J. Wilson, and Carmen Zilles.

Tyne Rafaeli directs the company of Epiphany at Lincoln Center Theater.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

Tyne Rafaeli directs a creative team that includes set designer John Lee Beatty, costume designer Montana Levi Blanco, lighting designer Isabella Byrd, and composer and sound designer Daniel Kluger. Roxana Khan serves as Stage Manager.