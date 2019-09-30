New York Premiere of Seared, Starring Raúl Esparza and Krysta Rodriguez, Extends

MCC Theater has announced the extension of the New York premiere of Seared by Pulitzer Prize finalist and two-time Emmy Award nominee Theresa Rebeck (Bernhardt/Hamlet), with direction by Tony Award nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Hand to God). Previously scheduled for a limited run through November 10, Seared will now play through December 1.

W. Tré Davis, Raúl Esparza, David Mason, and Krysta Rodriguez make up the cast. Seared will have scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by David Weiner, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan.

Seared is described as follows: "Brilliant, hot-headed chef Harry scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner Mike finally sees profits within reach. The only problem? Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses. Mix in a shrewd restaurant consultant and a waiter with dreams of his own and it all goes to hell in this hilarious and insightful new play that asks us to consider where art ends and commerce begins."

Seared had its world premiere at San Francisco Playhouse in 2016 and received its East Coast premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2018.