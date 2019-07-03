Ryan McCartan, Alysha Umphress, and More Set for World Premiere of Scotland, PA

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced complete casting for the off-Broadway world premiere of the new musical Scotland, PA, featuring a book by Michael Mitnick, music and lyrics by Adam Gwon, directed by Lonny Price, and choreographed by Josh Rhodes. Previews begin September 14 at the Laura Pels Theatre ahead of an October 23 opening. Performances are set to run through December 8.

The cast includes Jeb Brown (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Duncan, Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town) as Banko, Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels) as Pat, Lacretta (Avenue Q) as Mrs. Lenox, Megan Lawrence (Holiday Inn) as McDuff, Ryan McCartan (Wicked) as Mac, Will Meyers (Fox's Gotham) as Malcolm, Wonu Ogunfowora (We Are the Tigers) as Stacey, David Rossmer (The Good Fight) as Doug, Alysha Umphress (On the Town) as Jessie, and Kaleb Wells (Bat Out Of Hell — The Musical) as Hector.

In Scotland, PA, revenge is a dish best served with fries. This deliciously dark new musical comedy, based on the cult film (and the bard's Macbeth), springs to life in a sleepy Pennsylvania town (population 1,203—and dropping), where a burger-joint manager (Ryan McCartan) and his wife (Taylor Iman Jones) cook up a plan to super-size their lives. As their ambitions grow and the bodies fall, the couple finds out just how far they'll go for a taste of the oh-so-tempting American dream.

The creative team for Scotland, PA includes Anna Louizos (scenic design), Tracy Christensen (costume design), Jeanette Yew (lighting design), Jon Weston (sound design), and Frank Galgano and Matt Castle (orchestrations).