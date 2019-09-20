Sarna Lapine to Direct Kate Hamill's Dracula for Classic Stage Company

Classic Stage Company has announced that Sarna Lapine will direct Kate Hamill's new adaptation of Dracula, which will also feature Hamill as Renfield. Dracula will run in repertory with an adaptation of Frankenstein by Tristan Bernays, who replaces the previously announced Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, who is stepping down due to scheduling conflicts. Dracula will run January 14-March 15, 2020, at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater, with Frankenstein running January 30-March 15, 2020.

In Hamill's adaptation of Dracula, according to a press release, "she confronts the sexism in Bram Stoker's original work and subjugates it as a smart and disquieting feminist revenge fantasy."

Bernays's adaptation of Frankenstein is described as "an electrifying metaphysical adaptation strongly rooted in the tradition of theatrical storytelling. Athletically performed by only two actors, this exhilarating retelling of Mary Shelley's beloved novel boldly explores the creation myth while dissecting some of the most frightening aspects of the human psyche."