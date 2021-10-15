Martyna Majok's Sanctuary City to Offer Streaming Performances

New York Theatre Workshop has announced that Sanctuary City, a new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living, queens) and directed by Rebecca Frecknall, will be available for streaming from October 25-November 21. The production is currently running at the Lucille Lortel Theatre and will play its final in-person performance on Sunday, October 17.

Sanctuary City is described as follows: "DREAMers. Love(r)s. Life-long friends. Negotiating the promise of safety and the weight of responsibility, they'll fight like hell to establish a place for themselves and each other in America."

TheaterMania critic David Gordon called the production, "a work of majestic beauty that rips your heart out and shows it to you in its effort to tell the truth about experiences that the largely upper-middle-class audiences wouldn't otherwise have."

The original cast of Sanctuary City will appear in the streaming version, including Jasai Chase-Owens as B, Sharlene Cruz as G, and Austin Smith as Henry.

The production's creative team features scenic and costume design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman.

For streaming passes to Sanctuary City, click here.