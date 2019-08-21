Ryan Quinn, Truett Felt, and More to Star in Bedlam's The Crucible

Bedlam has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming new production of Arthur Miller's The Crucible, running November 8-December 29 at the Connelly Theater, with opening night set for Thursday, November 21.

Shirine Babb, Rajesh Bose, Truett Felt, Caroline Grogan, Paul Lazar, Susannah Millonzi, Arash Mokhtar, Ryan Quinn, Randolph Curtis Rand, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, John Terry, and Eric Tucker will star in the production. The creative team will include John McDermott (scenic design), Charlotte Palmer-Lane (costume design), and Les Dickert (lighting design).

Presented by Bedlam, the production will be directed by the troupe's artistic director, Eric Tucker. The New York run will come after a four-week engagement at Boston's Central Square Theatre.