Ryan J. Haddad Wins Paula Vogel Playwriting Award

Ryan J. Haddad is the 14th recipient of Vineyard Theatre's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award. The residency-based award is given each year to an emerging writer of exceptional promise and comes with a cash prize and artistic development support. It is named in honor of playwright and teacher Paula Vogel, whose plays Indecent, How I Learned To Drive (Pulitzer Prize for Drama), and The Long Christmas Ride Home premiered at the Vineyard.

Haddad is an actor, playwright, and monologuist whose plays include Hi, Are You Single?, Good Time Charlie, Dark Disabled Stories, Hold Me in the Water, and My Straighties. Television audiences know Haddad as Andrew on the Netflix series The Politician. He most recently wrote the libretto for an episode of Boston Lyric Opera's streaming miniseries desert in and contributed as a writer and performer to Signature Theatre's The Watering Hole, created by Lynn Nottage and Miranda Haymon.

Previous recipients of the award include John J. Caswell Jr., Charly Evon Simpson, Jeremy O. Harris, Antoinette Nwandu, Kate Tarker, Boo Killebrew, Clare Barron, Christopher Chen, Erika Sheffer, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kara Lee Corthron, Rajiv Joseph, and Tarell Alvin McCraney.

The award will be officially presented to Haddad at The Vineyard's Emerging Artists Celebration on Friday, November 12 at 5:00pm at Broken Shaker Cocktail Bar at Freehand. Is This A Room's creator and director, Tina Satter and Emily Davis, will co-host the event, which will include a conversation between Haddad and last year's recipient, John Caswell Jr.

