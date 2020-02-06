Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, and More Star in Our Top Faves This Week

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.

Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.

Beyond Babel

Keone and Mari Madrid are the stars and choreographers of Beyond Babel at the Gym at Judson.

(© Aidan Gibney)

"...[F]or all the anger and pain that take center stage in Beyond Babel, its audacious joy and hope are its most memorable qualities." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.

Border People

Dan Hoyle is the writer and performer of Border People, now running at A.R.T./New York Theatres.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"It's a true testament to [Dan] Hoyle's remarkable talents as an artist, and the skills of his chosen collaborators, original director Charlie Varon and off-Broadway director Nicole A. Watson, that Border People is the most engaging evening I've spent in the theater in a long time. This is a show that anyone who considers themselves a well-informed citizen should see." Read David Gordon's full review here.

Medea

Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne star in Medea at the Harvey Theater at BAM Strong.

(© Richard Termine)

"[Simon] Stone has transposed this story of an ancient Greek adventurer and his jilted sorceress wife to a modern setting, with middle-class American characters.... It's a brutally effective assertion that the mythic echoes through modernity, and that unreason still holds godlike sway over our lives. ...Stone also directs, and his sleek minimalist staging foregrounds the performances, which are excellent." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Stew

Toni Lachelle Pollitt, Kristin Dodson, Nikkole Salter, and Portia star in Zora Howard's Stew at Walkerspace.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

"[Playwright Zora] Howard gives us a lot to chew on when it comes to the cycles of history, and our own complicity in maintaining them. More disturbing are the choices history makes for us, over which we have no control.... With humor and warmth, Stew challenges us to consider the life recipes that offer stability and comfort, and the ones that only taste like heartbreak." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake

The Male Swan Ensemble in Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake at New York City Center.

(© Johan Persson)

"This is Swan Lake's third tour in the Big Apple since its Tony-winning Broadway premiere in the late 1990s, and its luster hasn't dimmed. It's still just as gorgeous — and just as provocative — as it must have been 20 years ago." Read David Gordon's full review here.

