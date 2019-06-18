Peek Inside Rehearsals for Mojada by Luis Alfaro

The New York premiere of Mojada, written by Luis Alfaro and directed by Chay Yew, will begin performances on July 2 and run through August 11 with an official press opening on July 17. Check out photos from rehearsal.

Socorro Santiago and Sabina Zúñiga Varela in rehearsal for Mojada, written by Luis Alfaro and directed by Chay Yew.

(© Joan Marcus)

The complete cast of Mojada features Vanessa Aspillaga, Alex Hernandez, Ada Maris, Benjamin Luis McCracken, Socorro Santiago, and Sabina Zúñiga Varela.

Vanessa Aspillaga and Sabina Zúñiga Varela share a scene.

(© Joan Marcus)

Playwright Luis Alfaro, a MacArthur Fellow, returns with the New York premiere of Mojada, described as a "stirring drama about love, immigration, and sacrifice, inspired by the Ancient Greek story of Medea." The play "combines ancient storytelling with the most pressing issues facing our country today, following a young Mexican mother who gives up everything to bring her son to America, only to find America demands even more". Alfaro and Yew's last collaboration, Oedipus El Rey, a new take on the Greek tragedy Oedipus Rex, premiered at The Public in the fall of 2017.

Alex Hernandez, assistant director Graham Schmidt, playwright Luis Alfaro, and director Chay Yew in rehearsal for Mojada.

(© Joan Marcus)

Mojada will feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Haydee Zelideth, lighting design by David Weiner, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel, projection design by Stephan Mazurek, and fight direction by UnkleDave's Fight-House.