David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori's Soft Power Releases Rehearsal Photos

The Public Theater has rehearsal photos from the New York premiere of Soft Power, running September 24-November 10.

Alyse Alan Louis and the cast of Soft Power.

(© Jenny Anderson)

A co-commission and co-production with Center Theatre Group, Tony nominee Leigh Silverman directs this new musical-within-a-play featuring a book and lyrics by Tony winner David Henry Hwang and music and additional lyrics by Tony winner Jeanine Tesori, with choreography by Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton.

Conrad Ricamora and Francis Jue in rehearsal for Soft Power.

(© Jenny Anderson)

Soft Power is an exploration of America's current place in the world, told through an East-West musical from China's point of view, in which a theater producer from Shanghai forges a powerful bond with Hillary Clinton. The show is a fever dream of modern American politics amid global conversations, asking us all — why do we love democracy? And should we?

Choreographer Sam Pinkleton, playwright David Henry Hwang, composer Jeanine Tesori, and director Leigh Silverman.

(© Jenny Anderson)

The complete cast includes Billy Bustamante (Xue Xing Standby), Jon Hoche (Tony Manero/Chief Justice/Ensemble), Kendyl Ito (Jing/Ensemble), Francis Jue (DHH), Austin Ku (Bobby Bob/Ju Ming), Raymond J. Lee (Randy Ray/VEEP/Ensemble), Alyse Alan Louis (Zoe/Hillary), Jaygee Macapugay (Campaign Manager/Ensemble), Daniel May (Ensemble), Paul HeeSang Miller (Ensemble), Kristen Faith Oei (Ensemble), Geena Quintos (Ensemble), Conrad Ricamora (Xue Xing), Trevor Salter (Ensemble), Kyra Smith (Ensemble), Emily Stillings (Swing), Emily Trumble (Zoe/Hillary Standby), and John Yi (Swing).