Shoshana Bean to Replace Caissie Levy in The Lost Boys on Broadway

The new vampire musical will play the Palace in March 2026.

Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen) will replace Caissie Levy as Lucy Emerson in the upcoming Broadway musical The Lost Boys at the Palace Theatre.

As previously announced, Levy, who played the role in various developmental stagings of the musical and is currently appearing in Ragtime, stepped away from the project citing the challenges of raising a family while rehearsing one musical and performing in another.

Bean joins LJ Benet as Michael Emerson, Ali Louis Bourzgui as David, Benjamin Pajak as Sam Emerson, Maria Wirries as Star, Paul Alexander Nolan as Max, Jennifer Duka as Alan Frog, Miguel Gil as Edgar Frog, Brian Flores as Marko, Sean Grandillo as Dwayne, and Dean Maupin as Paul.Based on the film written by James Jeremias, Janice Fischer, and James Boam, The Lost Boys is about two teen brothers who move with their mother to a California town full of vampires. The musical features a book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, with a score by the California rock band the Rescues. Michael Arden directs.

Arden’s production will have choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, music supervision by Ethan Popp, sets and video design by Dane Laffrey, costumes by Ryan Park, lighting by Jen Schriever and Arden, sound by Adam Fisher, and aerial design by Billy Mulholland and Gwyneth Larsen.

Opening night is set for April 26, with previews beginning March 27.