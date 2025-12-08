Tony Nominees Crystal Lucas-Perry and Grey Henson to Star in New Musical Comedy Bigfoot!

Benson Drive Productions has announced the initial casting for Bigfoot!, a new musical comedy with book and lyrics by Tony nominee Amber Ruffin (Some Like It Hot), music by David A. Schmoll, and book by Kevin Sciretta. Produced in association with Manhattan Theatre Club, the show will run February 11, 2026-April 5, 2026, with an official opening night on March 1, at New York City Center Stage I.

Directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford (Kimberly Akimbo), the production will star Tony nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry (Ain’t No Mo’) as Francine, Tony nominee Grey Henson (Mean Girls) as Bigfoot, Katerina McCrimmon (Funny Girl) as Joanne, and Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live) as Mayor.

Set in the town of Muddirt, a glow-in-the-dark oasis that exists somewhere between a chemical dump site and a nuclear power plant, Bigfoot! is a tale of corrupt politicians, small town paranoia, and a misunderstood youth who happens to be eight feet tall, innocent, and in dire need of electrolysis.

The creative team includes music director Alejandro Senior, music supervisor Meg Zervoulis, scenic designer Tim Mackabee, lighting designer Mextly Couzin, costume designer Ricky Reynoso, sound designer Sun Hee Kil, and hair, wig, and makeup designers J. Jared Janas and Cassie Williams.