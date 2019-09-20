Quincy Tyler Bernstine and More Set for Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for the world premiere production of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis. Directed by Obie Award winner John Ortiz, and coproduced with LAByrinth Theater Company, the production runs November 14-December 22.

Set in a women's halfway house in New York City, the play will feature Victor Almanzar, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Elizabeth Canavan, Sean Carvajal, Molly Collier, Liza Colón-Zayas, Esteban Cruz, Greg Keller, Kristina Poe, Neil Tyrone Pritchard, Andrea Syglowski, Benja Kay Thomas, Pernell Walker, and Kara Young. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven will feature scenic design by Narelle Sissons, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by M.L. Geiger, and sound design and original compositions by Elisheba Ittoop.