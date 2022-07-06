Public Works As You Like It Announces Complete Casting

The Public Theater has announced casting for its free Shakespeare in the Park production of Public Works' As You Like It. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Public Works, the production returns after its original Public Works production in 2017. Performances will run August 10-September 11, with an August 30 press opening.

The complete Equity cast will feature Damion Allen (William), Tristan André (De Boys/Attendant), Amar Atkins (Understudy Duke Senior/Duke Frederick), Ato Blankson-Wood (Orlando), Lori Brown-Niang (Agent/Puppet-deer), Sean-Michael Bruno (Understudy De Boys), Brianna Cabrera (Silvia), Darius de Haas (Duke Senior), Bianca Edwards (Phoebe), Danyel Fulton (Understudy Rosalind/Phoebe), Emily Gardner Xu Hall (Jaques Standby), Pierre Harmony Graves (De Boys/Arden Dancer/Young Orlando Dad), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Rosalind), Jonathan Jordan (Andy), Trevor McGhie (Understudy Orlando/Oliver), Mike Millán (Understudy Touchstone/Andy), Bobby Moody (De Boys/Arden Dancer), Renrick Palmer (Oliver), Eric Pierre (Duke Frederick), Idania Quezada (Celia), Christopher M. Ramirez (Touchstone), Edwin Rivera (De Boys/Attendant), Kevin Tate (Understudy De Boys Dancer), Shaina Taub (Jaques), and Claudia Yanez (Understudy Celia/Silvia). They will be joined by two rotating ensembles of community members from all five boroughs to perform together on the Delacorte stage.

As You Like It is adapted by Public Theater Artist-in-Residence Shaina Taub and Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery, with music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, original choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, and choreography restaging and additional choreography by Billy Griffin.

The creative team will include scenic design by Myung Hee Cho; costume design by Emilio Sosa; lighting design by Isabella Byrd; sound design by Sun Hee Kil; hair, wig, and makeup design by Leah Loukas; puppet design by James Ortiz; prop management by Corinne Gologursky; Delacorte 2022 sound system design by Daniel Lundberg; orchestrations by Mike Brun; music direction by Andrea Grody; music coordination by Dean Sharenow; and fight direction by Lisa Kopitsky. Kristen Gibbs will serve as production stage manager and Anaïs Bustos and Jessie Moore will serve as stage managers.