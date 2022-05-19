Primary Stages Announces Two New Plays for 2022 Season

Primary Stages has announced two additional productions as part of their inaugural season as 59E59 Theaters' Resident Off-Broadway Theater Company.

Joining the season line-up will be On That Day in Amsterdam, written by Clarence Coo (People Sitting in Darkness) and directed by Zi Alikhan. Performances will run from July 23-September 4 with an official August 11 opening. The play is presented in association with Ted Snowdon.

On That Day in Amsterdam is described as follows: "The morning after a one-night stand, a refugee from the Middle East wakes up next to an American backpacker who is himself the son of immigrants. With only a day until the two young men must each leave Amsterdam, they set off on a romantic journey through the city."

Also set for the 2022 season is Peerless, written by 2019-20 Tow Playwright-in-Residence Jiehae Park (Hannah and the Dread Gazebo) and directed by Margot Bordelon. Performances will run from September 24-November 6 with an official October 11 opening.

Peerless is described as follows: "A darkly comedic twist on Shakespeare's Macbeth set in the cutthroat world of elite college admissions, Jiehae Park's clever and incisive adaptation, Peerless is a comedy...until it's not. This new version of the classic story centers on M and L, twin Asian-American siblings who have given up everything to get into The College. When another classmate claims what they feel is rightfully 'their spot,' the twins decide they have only one option: murder."

Cast and creative teams for both productions will be announced at a later date.