Preview Songs From Adam Gwon's New Musical Scotland, PA

On July 8, the Green Room 42 hosted An Evening With Adam Gwon, featuring performances by Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), Dave Thomas Brown (American Psycho), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), Jessica Vosk (Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), and more Broadway veterans.

The show offered a sneak preview of songs from Gwon's new musical, Scotland, PA, making its world premiere this fall with Roundabout Theatre Company. Enjoy a few samples below.

Directed by Lonny Price and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, Scotland, PA features a score by Gwon (Ordinary Days) and a book by Michael Mitnick. The show is described as follows: In Scotland, PA, revenge is a dish best served with fries. This deliciously dark new musical comedy, based on the cult film (and Shakespeare's Macbeth), springs to life in a sleepy Pennsylvania town (population 1,203 — and dropping), where a burger-joint manager and his wife cook up a plan to supersize their lives. As their ambitions grow and the bodies fall, the couple finds out just how far they'll go for a taste of the oh-so-tempting American dream."

Performances are set to begin September 14 ahead of an October 15 opening at the Laura Pels Theatre.