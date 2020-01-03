Playwrights Horizons to Present Return of What to Send Up When It Goes Down

Playwrights Horizons has announced that it will present a return engagement of the Movement Theatre Company's staging of Aleshea Harris's What to Send Up When It Goes Down June 24-July 19 at the Peter Jay Sharp Theater as part of the company's Redux series. Opening night is set for June 30.

The play is described as "a community ritual created in response to the deaths of black people as a result of racialized violence. As lines between characters and actors, observers and observed blur, a dizzying series of vignettes build to a climactic moment where performance and reality collide, highlighting the absurdity of anti-blackness in our society. Through facilitation and dialogue we must decide how to cope, resist, and move forward."

This encore run comes on top of an upcoming limited run January 10-19 at the Public Theater as part of its 2020 Under the Radar Festival.