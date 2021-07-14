Will Arbery World Premiere Corsicana Completes Playwrights Horizons 2021-22 Season

Playwrights Horizons has announced its complete 2021-22 season schedule, with a full production roster and dates.

As was announced last July, the 50th anniversary season will include the following productions (in chronological order): Aleshea Harris's What to Send Up When It Goes Down (September 24-October 17), directed by Whitney White and presented with the Movement Theatre Company; Sylvia Khoury's Selling Kabul (November 17-December 23), directed by Tyne Rafaeli and presented in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival; Dave Harris's Tambo & Bones (January 12-February 20, 2022), directed by Taylor Reynolds and presented with Center Theatre Group; and Sanaz Toossi's Wish You Were Here (April 13-May 22, 2022), directed by GT Upchurch and presented with Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Rounding out the season will be the world premiere of Corsicana (June 2-July 10, 2022), written by Will Arbery, whose work was last seen on the Playwrights Horizons stage in 2019 with the world premiere of Heroes of the Fourth Turning. Corsicana will be directed by Tony winner Sam Gold.

