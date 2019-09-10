See Peter Dinklage, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blake Jenner Rehearse Cyrano

Rehearsal photos have been released from the New Group's off-Broadway premiere of Cyrano, adapted from Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac by Erica Schmidt and featuring music by the National's Aaron and Bryce Dessner and lyrics by Matt Berninger of the National and Carin Besser. The production will run October 11-November 24 at the Daryl Roth Theatre, with opening night set for Thursday, November 7.

The company is led by Peter Dinklage in the title role, alongside Blake Jenner (Christian), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Roxanne), Ritchie Coster (De Guiche), Josh A. Dawson (Le Bret), Hillary Fisher (Orange Girl), Josh Franklin (Swing), Christopher Gurr (Jodelet), Nehal Joshi (Ragueneau), Grace McLean (Chaperone Marie), Erika Olson (Swing), and Scott Stangland (Montgomery).

Peter Dinklage and company in rehearsal.

(© Sydney Goodwin)

Schmidt directs the production, which features choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman. The rest of the creative team will include Christine Jones and Amy Rubin (scenic design), Tom Broecker (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), Dan Moses Schreier (sound design), and Mary-Mitchell Campbell (music supervision).

Described as "a raw and transporting new version of the classic tale of unrequited love and ghostwritten letters, Cyrano tells the story of a proud man who, believing himself unlovable, agrees to woo the woman he loves for another. With a charged contemporary immediacy to the language, this adaptation by Erica Schmidt (All the Fine Boys) mines this enduring, human story for its deep vein of heartbroken yearning."