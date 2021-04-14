Perfect Crime Becomes First NYC Production to Reopen With Actors' Equity Approval

Off-Broadway mainstay Perfect Crime has become the first production in New York City to receive Actors' Equity approval to recommence performances following the pandemic shutdown. The murder mystery will preview on Saturday, April 17, with official reopening set for Sunday, April 18, which marks the show's 34th anniversary.

Written by the late Warren Manzi, directed by Jeffrey Hyatt, and produced by Armand Michael Hyatt, Perfect Crime stars Catherine Russell, the record-breaking actor who has appeared in the show since its first preview in 1987 and hasn't missed a performance since. She is joined by Patrick Ryan Sullivan, David Butler, Charles Geyer, and Patrick Robustelli, in an on-video cameo. Production Stage Manager is Louis Crocco and Andrea Leigh is the assistant stage manager, as well as Russell's "long underutilized understudy."

Perfect Crime tells the story of "attractive psychiatrist and suspected cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her wealthy husband, a deranged patient, and the handsome detective who's falling in love with her."

The Theater Center, longtime home of the production, has upgraded its facilities to include MERV13 air filters, Sensedge Air Quality monitors, and Atmosair Matterhorn 1002 "Air Scrubbers." Everyone who works in the building, from actors to ushers, will be fully vaccinated, and audiences and staff are required to wear masks at all times. Audience members will be seated in socially distanced pods, and the building will undergo hourly and daily deep disinfection cleaning.

