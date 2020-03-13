Off-Broadway's The Office Parody and Perfect Crime Will Remain Open

The off-Broadway productions of Perfect Crime and The Office! A Musical Parody will remain open for business at the Theater Center, the productions have announced. The two shows will play their regular, uninterrupted performances schedule, while ensuring that the venue is "safe, healthy, and worry-free."

The Theater Center will increase regular cleanings between each show to include more frequent disinfecting of high-touch surfaces, as well as require house and box office staff to wear gloves and minimize physical contact with patrons. Ticket exchange policies have also been relaxed for patrons who are uncomfortable going to the theater.

Perfect Crime is the longest-running play in New York City's history. Written by Warren Manzi and directed by Jeffrey Hyatt, the thriller is set in the home of a wealthy psychiatrist who is accused of murdering her husband. The handsome detective thinks he has it all figured out, but her husband's murder is only the beginning in what may just be the perfect crime. It stars Catherine Russell.

In The Office! A Musical Parody, it's a typical morning at Scranton's third-largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. The show is written and produced by Bob and Tobly McSmith with music by Assaf Gleizner, and directed by Donald Garverick.