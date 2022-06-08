Off-Broadway Revival of Mrs. Warren's Profession to Stream Online

Gingold Theatrical Group has announced that online patrons will be able to purchase and stream the company's recent off-Broadway revival of George Bernard Shaw's Mrs. Warren's Profession. The stream will be available June 21-27 on Broadway On Demand. Tickets are $25 and are available for pre-order now.

Scandalous when it first appeared at the dawn of the 20th century, Mrs. Warren's Profession tells the story of a working-class woman who has elbowed her way into the upper crust by establishing a chain of very successful brothels. Tony winner Karen Ziemba starred in the title role when Gingold revived the play off-Broadway in 2021.

"Karen Ziemba brilliantly embodies the bare-knuckled practicality of Kitty Warren, who bucks the same system that she eventually becomes a part of," writes Pete Hempstead in his review for TheaterMania.

In addition to Ziemba, the production starred Robert Cuccioli, David Lee Huynh, Alvin Keith, Nicole King, and Raphael Nash Thompson. Gingold artistic director David Staller helmed the production.

Click here to buy streaming tickets to Mrs. Warren's Profession.