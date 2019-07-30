New Musical Contact High Will Run Off-Broadway

The new musical Contact High will enjoy a limited engagement at Theatre 511. Previews will begin August 15, with an official opening date set for August 22. The production is slated to close September 7.

Contact High features book and lyrics by Kyle Reid Hass and Jeremy Swanton. The musical is described as follows: "Contact High tells the compelling story of the unlikely friendship between two high school seniors: Jean Simon — a drug dealer and recovering heroin addict and Haley Walter Keys — a misunderstood teen genius with a severe phobia of physical human contact. The production draws its inspiration from the teen angst musicals that got the creators through high school and is a testament to the resilience one can find in the hope of a better tomorrow."

The cast of Contact High includes Hass, Swanton, Gabriella Marzetta, Laura Thoresen, Dana Norris, Iyana Colby, Johnny Rabe (who originated the role of Ralphie in Broadway's A Christmas Story), Erika Reyes, Keith Mankowski and Nathaniel Peart. The production will also feature lighting design by Andrew Garvis.