Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Musical Gets Its Cast

The New Group has announced casting for Duncan Sheik and Jonathan Marc Sherman's musical adaptation of the film Bob and Carol and Ted and Alice, running January 16, 2020-March 15, 2020, at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Scott Elliott directs.

Jennifer Damiano (Carol), Ana Nogueira (Alice), Joél Pérez (Bob), and Michael Zegen (Ted) will star, with Sheik rounding out the company. The musical is described as "a bittersweet comic take on the sexual revolution in which the suavely conventional lives of two successful young couples, all friends, are both stirred and shaken when they open their minds to the changing attitudes around them."

The production has scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Jeff Mahshie, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Jessica Paz, additional lyrics by Amanda Green, choreography by Kelly Devine, musical direction by Jason Hart, and musical coordination by Antoine Silverman. Music coordinator is Antoine Silverman. Music director is Jason Hart.