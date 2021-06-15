New Atlantic Season to Include Adam Schlesinger and Sarah Silverman's The Bedwetter

Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company has announced its 2021-22 season, which begins later this summer.

Kicking things off is Ngozi Anyanwu's The Last of the Love Letters, directed by Patricia McGregor. Running August 26-September 26, the play is described as "a plea and a painful goodbye wrapped into one." Anyanwu stars.

Next is the Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire's musical adaptation of his play Kimberly Akimbo, about a New Jersey teenager with a disease that causes her to age four and a half times faster than normal. Jessica Stone directs and Danny Mefford choreographs the comedy, which runs November 5-December 26.

Next year will see the premieres of Clare Barron's Shhhhh at Atlantic Stage 2 (January 12-February 13), which Barron directs and stars in, as well as Sanaz Toossi's English, directed by Knud Adams (February 3-March 13).

Rounding out the season is the world premiere of Sarah Silverman's The Bedwetter, featuring the final musical-theater score of Adam Schlesinger, who died of Covid in 2020, when the show was originally scheduled to premiere. Based on Silverman's memoir, the musical has a score by Schlesinger and Silverman, book by Joshua Harmon, choreography by Byron Easley, and direction by Anne Kauffman. It runs April 30-June 19.