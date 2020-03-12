Nellie McKay, Micaela Diamond, and More to Star in Ethan Coen's A Play Is a Poem

Atlantic Theater Company has announced initial casting and new dates for its production of A Play Is a Poem, a collection of one-act plays by Academy Award winner Ethan Coen, directed by Neil Pepe.

Ro Boddie (Socrates), Max Casella (Relatively Speaking), Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show), Peter Jacobson (House), Nellie McKay (The Threepenny Opera), Saul Rubinek (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Miriam Silverman (Anatomy of a Suicide), Joey Slotnick (Junk), Sam Vartholomeos (Prodigal Son), and CJ Wilson (Bronx Bombers) will star in the production. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Also, previews will now start on Thursday, March 14, at Atlantic Stage 2, ahead of an opening night on Monday, June 1, and run through Sunday, June 21.

A Play Is a Poem is described as follows: "If the audience laughs, it's a comedy. If they nod with new understanding, it's a drama. If they laugh and nod but can't say why it's funny or what they've understood, it might be A Play Is a Poem, the new collection of one-acts by Ethan Coen. The hillbilly hollows of Appalachia, the executive suites of Hollywood, a New York tenement apartment, a magnolia-scented gazebo in Natchez, Mississippi — an eccentric look at life across America directed by Atlantic Artistic Director Neil Pepe."

The creative team will include Riccardo Hernandez (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), Leon Rothenberg (sound design), and McKay (original music).