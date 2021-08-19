New Musical, A Turtle on a Fence Post, Takes Aim at Outgoing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Max Brod Productions and executive producer and playwright Hank Morris announced today that the new musical comedy A Turtle on a Fence Post will begin previews on October 26 ahead of an official opening November 14. The production will be the first to open at the newly renamed Theater 555. It is scheduled to run through January 2, 2022.

A Turtle on a Fence Post tells the story of a prominent New Yorker thrown into an unknown world by New York's most powerful man, and how the experience changes him and those around him.

The book is credited to Prisoner #11RO731, which was Morris's inmate number while he was serving time for his role in a massive pay-to-play scandal involving the New York State pension fund. Soon-to-be-former Governor Andrew Cuomo was serving as the state's attorney general at the time of the investigation that unraveled the scheme. He was elected governor shortly before Morris pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison.

"The principal antagonist in the play is a bullying governor named Andrew Cuomo," Morris told Variety. Following a series of sexual harassment allegations, Cuomo announced that he will depart the governor's mansion on August 24, over a year before his term was set to expire.

Morris, who was released on parole in 2013, has collaborated with composer Austin Nuckols and lyricist Lily Dwoskin for this new musical based on true events. Gabriel Barre (Amazing Grace) directs, with choreography by Kenny Ingram (Emojiland).

"I can't wait to share my story," Morris said in a press statement. "I've been silent for far too long."

Additional details and casting will be announced at a later date.