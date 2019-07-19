Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Extends Its Run

MCC Theater has announced the New York premiere of Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow will be extended through Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Feiffer's contemporary reimagining of Chekhov's Three Sisters, which premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2017, features Williamstown cast members Ako, Tavi Gevinson, Rebecca Henderson, Gene Jones, and Ryan Spahn, alongside Steven Boyer, Sas Goldberg, Greg Hildreth, Matthew Jeffers, Alfredo Narciso, Chris Perfetti, and Ray Anthony Thomas.

The play is described as follows: "The struggle is real for Olga, Masha and Irina: siblings who are NOT super thrilled to be stuck in rural Russia circa 1900 (laaame). In Halley Feiffer's contemporary reimagining of Chekhov's Three Sisters, we follow the joys and heartbreaks of one lovably dysfunctional family over the course of several pivotal years in a world that proves to be eerily similar to the one we live in today. Directed by Trip Cullman, this new comedy tackles the absurdity of the privileged class and the power of love in a fresh twist on a classic tale that reveals itself to be far more relevant than, like, ever before.