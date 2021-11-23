Morning's at Seven to End Off-Broadway Run Early

Morning's at Seven, Paul Osborn's comedy now playing at Theatre at St. Clement's, will end its off-Broadway run early after a total of 53 performances. Originally intended to run through January 9, 2022, the production will now play its final performance on December 5.

Dan Wackerman directs the revival, featuring a cast that includes Academy Award nominee Lindsay Crouse (The Homecoming), Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!), Dan Lauria (TV's The Wonder Years), Academy Award nominee Patty McCormack (The Bad Seed), Alley Mills (The Wonder Years), two-time Tony nominee Tony Roberts (Annie Hall), Tony winner John Rubinstein (Pippin), Keri Safran (Typhoid Mary at Barrington Stage), and Jonathan Spivey (The Front Page).

Set in the early 1920s in a small midwestern town, Morning's At Seven tells the story of the four Gibbs sisters, all of whom live within a "stone's throw" of each other. Now in their late 60's, the sisters and their husbands find themselves at a dramatic "fork in the road," forced to confront long-standing rivalries and betrayals as well as the fears and disappointments of advanced middle age.