Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore Preview Freddie Falls in Love

Melanie Moore, Matt Doyle, and the cast of the new dance theater piece Freddie Falls in Love met the press on July 15.

Matt Doyle and Ashley Day in a scene from Freddie Falls in Love.

(© David Gordon)

Directed and choreographed by Al Blackstone, the piece will run at the Joyce Theater July 23-August 4.

Freddie Falls in Love stars Evan Kasprzak and Matt Doyle.

(© David Gordon)

Freddie Falls in Love follows a man on his journey of self-discovery after experiencing heartbreak. The piece was originally created as a fundraiser for Dancers Responding to AIDS.

Matt Doyle, Melanie Moore, and the company of Freddie Falls in Love.

(© David Gordon)

Doyle and Moore return to roles they originated in 2016, with Doyle as the forlorn central character, and Moore as the woman who refuses his proposal.

Melanie Moore, director/choreographer Al Blackstone, and Matt Doyle.

(© David Gordon)

The company is rounded out by Marc Cardarelli, Ashley Day, Katie Drablos, Chantelle Good, Lindsay Janisse, Evan Kasprzak, Tiare Keeno, Kolton Krouse, Andrew Mulet, Shelby Nunn, Betty Weinberger, and Jason Williams.