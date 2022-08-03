Marie It's Time, by Julia Jarcho, Sets Production at HERE

HERE has announced a September run of Marie It's Time, created and produced by Minor Theater. Written by Julia Jarcho, the show will have a limited run September 7-24, with an official opening on September 9.

Marie It's Time will mark the directing debut of celebrated costume designer and Minor Theater member Ásta Bennie Hostetter, and will feature Jarcho, who will be performing in her work for the first time. The production also includes original music by Jarcho and Jeff Aaron Bryant.

Marie It's Time is described as "a f*cked-up mixtape about love, motherhood, and violence. A fresh stab at Woyzeck that collides song and text, Marie It's Time pumps hot blood through the veins of theater's favorite murder-victim." Joining Jarcho in the cast will be Jennifer Seastone and Kedian Keohan.

Rounding out the creative team are sound designers Ben Williams and Elliot Yokum, set designer Meredith Ries, costume designer Hahnji Jang, and lighting designer Ebony Burton.