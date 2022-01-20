Marcus Gardley's Black Odyssey Is Postponed at Classic Stage

Classic Stage Company has postponed its upcoming production of Black Odyssey, written by Marcus Gardley (The House That Will Not Stand) and directed by Stevie Walker-Webb. Originally scheduled to begin performances in the winter of 2022, the run has now been pushed to later this season at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

"The resurgence of Covid-19 and the Omicron variant have come at a very challenging time for CSC and theaters across the city," said artistic director John Doyle in a statement. "After considered discussions with the creative team of Black Odyssey, all at CSC believe it is in the best interest of our artists and audiences to postpone the production. We look forward to mounting this exciting play in the coming months."

Black Odyssey is described as a "vibrant reimagining of the Odysseus saga set in modern-day Harlem, telling the epic tale of Ulysses Lincoln, a soldier facing the most daunting of voyages to reunite with his family. While fate may seem in control of Ulysses' destiny, his ancestors and their buried history will help guide his journey home."

Black Odyssey was originally developed and produced at the Denver Center Theatre Company, a division of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (Kent Thompson, artistic director).