Little Shop of Horrors to Launch In-Person Ticket Lottery

UPDATE (11/1/2019): Names will now be collected at the Westside Theatre box office 90 minutes prior to curtain, and winners will be drawn 55 minutes before the show begins.

Producers of the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors have announced that the show will offer an in-person ticket lottery before each performance at the Westside Theatre.

Two hours prior to curtain, names will be collected at the Westside Theatre box office, and winners will be drawn 90 minutes before the show begins. Lottery tickets are $29 each, and each winner can purchase up to two tickets (cash only, photo ID required). The lottery will launch on Tuesday, September 17, the evening of the show's first preview.

Due to unprecedented demand, the show is also instituting a general ticket policy wherein each purchase will be capped at four tickets.

"In the equal-opportunity spirit of Audrey II, who indiscriminately devours her prey, we decided to opt for a lottery rather than a rush, so the late-risers of Skid Row have just as much of a shot at seats," said producers Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, and Hunter Arnold in a joint statement. "And so that as many people as possible can behold Audrey II in all her glory, we're now limiting ticket purchases to four per person."

Directed by Michael Mayer, the revival of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's cult hit musical stars Jonathan Groff as Seymour, Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, and Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello DDS. The cast also includes Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Kingsley Leggs as the Voice of Audrey II, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, and Joy Woods as Chiffon. Rounding out the company are Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain. As previously announced, To Kill a Mockingbird Tony nominee Gideon Glick will play Seymour during Jonathan Groff's two-week hiatus, November 5-17.

Little Shop of Horrors is scheduled to run September 17-January 19, 2020, with an official opening on October 17.