Linda Lavin Joins Roundabout World Premiere of You Will Get Sick

Complete casting has been announced for Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere of You Will Get Sick, a new play by Noah Diaz directed by Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton. Preview performances begin October 14 ahead of a November 6 opening at the Laura Pels Theatre. The limited engagement will run through December 11.

Diaz wrote You Will Get Sick in 2018 while in graduate school at Yale School of Drama. In the play, a young man is shocked to receive a life-changing diagnosis. Overwhelmed, he turns to a stranger for help, hiring an older woman to break the news to his family and friends – thus setting into motion a series of events that will profoundly reshape both of their lives.

The cast includes Marinda Anderson, Daniel K. Isaac, Linda Lavin, Nate Miller, and Dario Ladani Sanchez, all of whom are making their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts.

Rounding out the creative team are Kimie Nishikawa (sets), Alicia Austin (costumes), Cha See (lighting), Lee Kinney (sound), and Skylar Fox (illusions).