Lin-Manuel Miranda Meets Joel Grey and the Cast of Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof

Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda recently dropped by to see the Yiddish-language revival of Fiddler on the Roof at Stage 42. Afterward, he went backstage to meet director Joel Grey, star Steven Skybell, and the rest of the cast. Check out photos from the encounter below.

Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof director Joel Grey snaps a photo of Lin-Manuel Miranda and star Steven Skybell backstage.

(© Connor Santos)

Fiddler on the Roof is based originally on the Tevye the Dairyman vignettes by Sholem Aleichem, and features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein. The Yiddish translation, originally performed in Israel in 1965, was crafted by Shraga Friedman, an Israeli actor-director, just one year after the Broadway debut of Fiddler on the Roof.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Steven Skybell share a portrait together.

(© Connor Santos)

Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Grey, the Fiddler on the Roof cast features Steven Skybell as Tevye, Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman as Yente, and Jennifer Babiak as Golde.

The production was first presented by NYTF at the Museum of Jewish Heritage where it ran from July 4, 2018-December 30, 2018.The current off-Broadway run at Stage 42 will end on January 5, 2020.