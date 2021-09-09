Lili Taylor to Star in Off-Broadway Revival of Wallace Shawn's The Fever

Emmy nominee Lili Taylor will star in a revival of Wallace Shawn's Obie-winning play The Fever, running October 8-24 at the Minetta Lane Theatre. The drama is a co-production between the New Group and Audible, which will subsequently record and release The Fever as an audio play. Scott Elliott directs.

In The Fever, an unnamed American traveler in a war-torn country reflects on the disparity between her rarified existence and the horrors of the real world as she witnesses a political execution taking place outside her window.

The Fever's creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Qween Jean (costume design), Cha See (lighting design), and Justin Ellington (sound design). Valerie A. Peterson is the production stage manager. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates, and general management is by Baseline Theatrical.