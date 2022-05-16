Lessons in Survival: 1971 Announces World-Premiere Casting
The play dramatizes an interview between poet Nikki Giovanni and novelist James Baldwin.
The Vineyard Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming world premiere of Lessons in Survival: 1971. Previews are set to begin May 26 ahead of a June 9 opening, with performances running through June 30.
The production is described as follows: "In 1971, 28-year-old poet Nikki Giovanni interviewed renowned novelist James Baldwin, 47, on America's first "Black Tonight Show," SOUL! Fifty years later, Lessons in Survival: 1971 reintroduces their candid, provocative dialogue on race and liberation in America to our present moment."
Directed by Tyler Thomas, the play will star Emmy nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks) as James Baldwin and Crystal Dickinson (Clybourne Park) as Nikki Giovanni.
Lessons in Survival: 1971 was originally presented virtually by the Vineyard Theater as a multipart project. It is co-conceived by Marin Ireland, Peter Mark Kendall, Tyler Thomas, Reggie D. White, and created with The Commissary.
The design team includes You-Shin Chen (scenic design), Mika Eubanks (costume design), Amith Chadrashaker (lighting design), Lee Kinney and Daniel Kluger (sound design), Daniel Kluger (original composition), and Matthew Glasner, CSA (casting director).