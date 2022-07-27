Tony Winner Lena Hall to Play Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors

Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) will step into the role of Audrey in the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre, beginning performances September 6. Hall takes over for original cast member Tammy Blanchard (Gypsy), and will star opposite Tony nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire), who joined the company earlier this month as Seymour.

Also joining the cast will be Andrew Call (Groundhog Day), taking on the role of Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. Call begins performances August 30 when original cast member, two-time Tony winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!), departs the production. Borle will play his final performance on August 28, while Blanchard will end her run on September 4.

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman, and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken. The Westside Theatre mounting returns the beloved musical to its roots, having premiered off-Broadway in 1982 before being revived on Broadway in 2003 and at New York City Center in 2015. Tony winner Michael Mayer directs.