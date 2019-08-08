Lear: That Old Man I Used to Know to Play at A.R.T. Theatres

A.R.T. Theatres has announced that it will host a limited engagement of Lear: That Old Man I Used to Know, written and directed by Beth Ann Hopikins, and based on William Shakespeare's King Lear. The play will run from September 5-September 22, 2019.

The cast of Lear will include Louis Butelli, Sarah Dacey Charles, Aileen Wu, Noelle Franco, Jonathan Hopkins, Kate Eastman, Ashley Scott, Hannah Sloat, Vanessa Butler, Kieron Anthony, and Christa Kimlicko Jones. The production will also feature music direction and arrangements by Elliot Roth, scenic design by Steve Brenmen, costume design by Sherry Martinez, lighting design by Charlotte McPherson, sound design by Darin Hallinan, and fight choreography by Alex Purcell.

Lear is described as follows: "A young girl has run away to her Grandmother's attic, a space for forgotten objects covered with drop cloths and dusty time. When searching through a stack of old books, she opens one up to reveal that the words literally come alive off the pages as characters and creatures emerge around her and begin to tell her the story of King Lear. Lear: That Old Man I Used To Know is a classic story, retold through the eyes of a child."