Janeane Garofalo, Judy Gold, and More to Perform in Laughing Liberally Off-Broadway

Laughing Liberally, in association with Eric Krebs, will present Laughing Liberally Off-Broadway — "Make America Laugh Again", running for 15 performances only from September 3-21 at the Theater at St. Clement's.

SiriusXM radio host John Fugelsang will headline the show, performing alongside a constantly rotating cast of comedians and satirists. The rotating cast of comedians includes Elayne Boosler, Judah Friedlander, Janeane Garofalo, Judy Gold, Marina Franklin, Hari Kondabolu, and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah, who was recently awarded $4.1 million in his lawsuit against white supremacists.

Guests also include Ted Alexandro, Chuck Nice, Negin Farsad, Christian Finnegan, Frank Conniff, Ophira Eisenberg, Carmen Lynch, Liz Miele, Carole Montgomery, Gregory Joseph, Mehran Khaghani, Leah Bonnema, and Calvin Cato, with more to be announced. A complete list of performers and dates can be found here.

"While some politicians promise to Make American Great Again, others are struggling to keep America whole again, as the beacon to the rest of the world of decency, compassion, justice and civil rights," producer Krebs says. He adds, "At Laughing Liberally, we feel that we can assist the process by reminding Americans that laughter is a universal medicine that can help to heal the wounds of anger, divisiveness, and political battle. Besides, it's the best that some of us can do to bring America together again."