Kiki and Herb Reunite for the Holidays in Kiki and Herb Sleigh

Legendary cabaret duo Kiki and Herb will reunite for five nights this holiday season in Kiki and Herb Sleigh at BAM's Harvey Theater, November 30-December 4.

Kiki and Herb are the creation of Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman. Kiki is a boozed-up over-the-hill chanteuse, and Herb is her piano-battering accompanist. They have been delighting cabaret audiences with their witty banter and high-flying medleys of songs old and new since the early '90s, including a stint on Broadway in 2006. TheaterMania's review of their last reunion at Joe's Pub, Kiki and Herb: Seeking Asylum, described the pair as "creative, unorthodox, and always hilarious."

This special holiday engagement promises a slew of seasonal classics, some of which were featured on their 2000 album, Do You Hear What We Hear.

Kiki and Herb Sleigh will be the first show to play BAM's Harvey Theater since 2019.