Kate Berlant's Solo Show Kate to Have Encore Off-Broadway Engagement

Comedian Kate Berlant will return to New York City for an encore engagement of her solo show Kate, directed by Bo Burnham. The limited eight-week run will begin December 18 at the Connelly Theater, playing through February 10, 2023.

Kate made its New York debut earlier this year, opening September 7 at the Connelly Theater. TheaterMania critic Hayley Levitt described the production as "a brilliant and wholly original comedic performance that catches you every time the whole endeavor feels on the edge of crumbling."

As a comedian and actor, Berlant has had notable appearances in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Boots Riley's Sorry to Bother You, and Warner Bros' Don't Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde. She has appeared in television series including Search Party, Transparent, I Think You Should Leave, and most recently, A League of Their Own on Amazon Prime. She can also be seen opposite John Early in their sketch comedy special Would it Kill You to Laugh? on Peacock, as well as in her FX comedy special Cinnamon in the Wind, now streaming on Hulu.