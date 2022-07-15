Justiin Davis to Lead Patience at Second Stage Uptown

Second Stage Theater has announced casting for its Second Stage Uptown production of Patience by Johnny G. Lloyd, beginning performances August 2 at the McGinn/Cazale Theater.

Directed by Zhailon Levingston, the play will feature Justiin Davis, Jonathan Burke, Nemuna Ceesay, Zainab Barry, and Mary E. Hodges. The production will have scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costume design by Avery Reed, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Christopher Darbassie.

In Patience, Daniel plays solitaire. Professionally. He's very good – some would say the best. But he is ready to retire and settle into that perfect new house with his husband-to-be, Jordan. He's just got to hold it together through one final, career-defining match.