Johnny Berchtold Replaces Sawyer Barth in Camp Siegfried

Second Stage Theater has announced that Johnny Berchtold has joined the cast of Camp Siegfried, Bess Wohl's new play, which is set to begin previews at the Tony Kiser Theater on October 26 ahead of an official opening night on November 15. Berchtold replaces the previously announced Sawyer Barth, who had to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts.

The previously announced Lily McInerny is still with the production. Both McInerny and Berchtold are making their off-Broadway stage debuts.

According to an official description, Camp Siegfried is an, "exhilarating new play about how far we'll go to belong. During a golden summer at the real-life Camp Siegfried, a picturesque campground on Long Island, two teenagers find themselves on a collision course with youthful passion and unbridled extremism. Are they falling in love or falling for something more sinister? Set on the cusp of World War II, this boy-meets-girl-meets-cautionary tale about the seductive nature of fascism reveals a shocking part of America's past and reminds us how easily darkness can sneak up on us."

Wohl received a Tony nomination for her play Grand Horizons. She is also the author of Make Believe. Both shows were produced by Second Stage.

Tony winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit) will direct Camp Siegfried, which will feature scenic design by Brett Banakis, costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, and sound design by Christopher Darbassie.