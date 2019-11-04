Jeremy O. Harris to Star in Black Exhibition at Bushwick Starr

Slave Play creator Jeremy O. Harris has created and will star in Black Exhibition directed by Machel Ross at the Bushwick Starr. The piece will run November 6-23.

For the production, Harris is writing under the pseudonym "@GaryXXXFisher." Black Exhibition "interrogates the limits of vulnerability, the risk of honesty, and the security of anonymity" through "asking the audience to be explicit voyeurs of an artist's exhibitionism." Joining Harris in the company are Ross Days, Miles Greenberg, AJ Harris, and Dhari Noel.

Black Exhibition is choreographed by Ellenore Scott and designed by Frank Oliva (set), Sabrina Bianca Guillaume (costumes), Cheyenne Sykes (lighting), and Christopher Darbassie (sound).