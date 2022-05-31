Jennifer Ehle and Anastasia Hille Join Park Avenue Armory's Hamlet and Oresteia

Jennifer Ehle and Anastasia Hille will join the Park Avenue Armory's repertory productions of Hamlet and Oresteia, directed by Robert Icke, stepping in for Lia Williams.

Williams, who originated the roles of Gertrude and Klytemnestra in Icke's original U.K. mountings, has departed the shows after injuring her Achilles tendon last Firday. Ehle will assume the role of Gertrude, with Hille as Klytemnestra.

As a result of the casting shift, performance dates have changed. Hamlet, scheduled to begin previews June 1, will now begin June 10 and open as planned on June 28. Oresteia, scheduled to begin previews June 9, will now start on July 8 and open on July 26. The runs end August 13.

The companies also include Alex Lawther as Hamlet, Tia Bannon is Guildenstern/Electra, Luke Treadaway is Laertes/Orestes, Angus Wright is Claudius/Agamemnon/Aegisthus, Michael Abubakar is Marcellus/Calchas, Josh Higgott is Horatio/Talthybius, Peter Wight is Polonius/Menelaus, Dvid Rintoul is Player King/Ghost, Kirsty Ryder is Ophelia/Doctor, Callim Finlay is Rosencranzt, Hara Yannas is Bernardo/Cassandra, Gilbert Kyem Jr. is Reynaldo, Ross Waiton is Francisco, Player 3, and the Gravedigger, and Marty Cruikshank is Player Queen/Cilissa.