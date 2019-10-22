Jeanine Tesori and David Henry Hwang's Soft Power Extends at the Public

Soft Power, a new musical-within-a-play featuring a book and lyrics by Tony winner David Henry Hwang and music and additional lyrics by Tony winner Jeanine Tesori, has been extended through November 17 at the Public Theater.

Soft Power is an exploration of America's current place in the world, told through an East-West musical from China's point of view, in which a theater producer from Shanghai forges a powerful bond with Hillary Clinton. The show is a fever dream of modern American politics amid global conversations, asking us all — why do we love democracy? And should we?

The complete cast includes Billy Bustamante (Xue Xing standby), Jon Hoche (Tony Manero/Chief Justice/ensemble), Kendyl Ito (Jing/ensemble), Francis Jue (DHH), Austin Ku (Bobby Bob/Ju Ming), Raymond J. Lee (Randy Ray/VEEP/ensemble), Alyse Alan Louis (Zoe/Hillary), Jaygee Macapugay (Campaign Manager/ensemble), Daniel May (ensemble), Paul HeeSang Miller (ensemble), Kristen Faith Oei (ensemble), Geena Quintos (ensemble), Conrad Ricamora (Xue Xing), Trevor Salter (ensemble), Kyra Smith (ensemble), Emily Stillings (swing), Emily Trumble (Zoe/Hillary standby), and John Yi (swing).

A co-commission and co-production with Center Theatre Group, Tony nominee Leigh Silverman directs the production, with choreography by Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton.