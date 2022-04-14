Jamie Brewer to Star in Will Arbery's Corsicana at Playwrights Horizons

Playwrights Horizons has announced casting for the world premiere of Will Arbery's Corsicana, directed by Tony winner Sam Gold. Performances will run June 2-July 10 with an official opening on June 22 in the Mainstage Theater.

The production is described as follows: "In Corsicana, a small city in Texas, a woman with Down syndrome named Ginny and her half-brother Christopher are unmoored in the wake of their mother's death. Their close family friend, Justice, introduces them to a local artist named Lot, a recluse and outsider, hoping that he and Ginny can make a song together. In this restless quartet about care-taking and care-giving, in which the very fabric of reality is up for debate, Will Arbery charts the quiet, particular contracts of the heart that forge a new family."

The cast of Corsicana will feature Jamie Brewer (Amy and the Orphans) as Ginny, Will Dagger (The Antelope Party) as Christopher, Deirdre O'Connell (Dana H.) as Justice, and Harold Surratt (Familiar) as Lot.

The creative team includes Laura Jellinek (scenic design), Qween Jean (costume design), Isabella Byrd (lighting design), Justin Ellington (sound design), and Joanna Sternberg (composer).

Arbery's work was last seen at Playwrights Horizons in Heroes of the Fourth Turning, a Pulitzer Prize finalist that had its off-Broadway premiere in the fall of 2019. In Corsicana, the character of Ginny is dedicated to Arbery's older sister Julia, who has Down syndrome, while the character of her brother Christopher is based on Arbery himself.